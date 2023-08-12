First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Acquired by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. First Trust International IPO ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned about 1.30% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after buying an additional 97,195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 351,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after buying an additional 51,054 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 327,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 1,156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 179,690 shares during the period.

Get First Trust International IPO ETF alerts:

First Trust International IPO ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,340. The firm has a market cap of $185.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04. First Trust International IPO ETF has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $44.05.

First Trust International IPO ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust International IPO ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.1353 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust International IPO ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.