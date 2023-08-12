First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.20. 7,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 10,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $95.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.5198 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,084.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $600,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $42,873,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 31.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

