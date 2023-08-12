First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.20. 7,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 10,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $95.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.5198 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
