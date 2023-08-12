First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,719,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 55,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FNX remained flat at $98.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. 27,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,865. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $101.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.31.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

