First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stock Position Raised by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 169.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,490 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for about 7.2% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.29. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.