First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $19,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.64. 599,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,022. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.66. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

