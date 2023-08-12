Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,770,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 447,436 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.76% of Fiserv worth $539,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FI. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.20.

Shares of FI stock opened at $125.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,586,528 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

