Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,470 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.3 %

FI opened at $125.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

