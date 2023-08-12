Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Up 271.0% in July

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 271.0% from the July 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FFC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 52,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,935. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0815 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

