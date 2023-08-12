FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.54. The company had a trading volume of 493,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,068. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $272.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.10 and its 200 day moving average is $225.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $246.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FLT

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.