FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Mizuho

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $269.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of FLEETCOR Technologies

FLT stock opened at $265.54 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $272.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 95.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 69.0% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

