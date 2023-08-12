Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods Stock Up 4.2 %

FLO stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.82. 3,548,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,061. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.45.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 24.5% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 254,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 14.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 93,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 402,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 55,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at $7,039,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.