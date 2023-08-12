Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.09 billion-$5.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.11 billion. Flowers Foods also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.18-1.25 EPS.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.82. 3,548,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,061. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowers Foods news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $348,094.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flowers Foods

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,880,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,383,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Flowers Foods by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,165,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,235,000 after acquiring an additional 988,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,464,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,773,000 after acquiring an additional 694,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

