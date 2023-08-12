Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CTO David R. King Sells 2,450 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) CTO David R. King sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $87,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 276,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of FLYW opened at $30.63 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flywire by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flywire by 58.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,940 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Flywire by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,722,000 after acquiring an additional 488,622 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Flywire by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after acquiring an additional 653,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Flywire by 438.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

