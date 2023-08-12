Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,230,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,283 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 2.03% of Flywire worth $65,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 154,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at $12,963,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 60,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of FLYW traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,569,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,913. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.08 and a beta of 1.13. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David R. King sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $87,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 276,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO David R. King sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $87,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 276,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David R. King sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $32,379.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 377,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,661.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,633,031 shares of company stock valued at $50,171,667. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLYW has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

