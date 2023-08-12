Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Lake Street Capital

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Forian Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Forian stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,173. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $83.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.97. Forian has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Forian

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forian by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 236,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forian by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 26,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

