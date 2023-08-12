Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Lake Street Capital

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Forian Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Forian stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,173. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $83.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.97. Forian has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.45.
Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter.
About Forian
Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.
