Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.06), reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of C$212.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$215.16 million.

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$4.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$2.82 and a 12 month high of C$5.61.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FVI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

