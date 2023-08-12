Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 640 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Argus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.92.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $488.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $436.79 and a 200-day moving average of $409.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.23 and a twelve month high of $492.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

