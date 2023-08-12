Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,188,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,683,000 after purchasing an additional 826,679 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,970,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,738,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 227,513 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,005,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 985,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,387,000 after purchasing an additional 510,856 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.73.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

