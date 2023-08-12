Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMT opened at $187.11 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 90.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 303.38%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.