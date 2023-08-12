Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock worth $3,943,728 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE:GPI opened at $273.18 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.16 and a 1 year high of $277.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.05 and a 200-day moving average of $232.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.08 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 43.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

