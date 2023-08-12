Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $1,088,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.92.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,296. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $141.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

