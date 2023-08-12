Foster & Motley Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DFS. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $103.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.11.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.