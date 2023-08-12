Foster & Motley Inc. Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 173,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $829.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $342.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $867.20 and a 200 day moving average of $714.75. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

