Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,493 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.'s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $3,346,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

