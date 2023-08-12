Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Stories

