FOX’s (FOXA) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

FOXA has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.63.

NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,646,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. FOX has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $37.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s payout ratio is 21.55%.

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

