Frank Blaise Modruson Buys 1,000 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) Director Frank Blaise Modruson acquired 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $254.59 per share, with a total value of $254,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

ZBRA opened at $261.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.14 and its 200 day moving average is $291.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,442 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,261,000 after buying an additional 434,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $108,922,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after buying an additional 280,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $63,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.86.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

