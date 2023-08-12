Fraport (FRA:FRA) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Fraport AG (FRA:FRA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €51.52 ($56.62) and last traded at €49.21 ($54.08). 306,501 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €48.97 ($53.81).

Fraport Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €48.48.

Fraport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.