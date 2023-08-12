Fraport (FRA:FRA) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Fraport AG (FRA:FRA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €51.52 ($56.62) and last traded at €49.21 ($54.08). 306,501 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €48.97 ($53.81).
Fraport Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €48.48.
Fraport Company Profile
Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.
