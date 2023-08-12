Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Raised to $100.00 at Oppenheimer

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “top pick” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Freshpet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Freshpet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Freshpet stock opened at $79.53 on Thursday. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Freshpet by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 130.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

