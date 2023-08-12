Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) PT Lowered to GBX 625

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 690 ($8.82) to GBX 625 ($7.99) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 650 ($8.31) to GBX 600 ($7.67) in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($7.92) to GBX 590 ($7.54) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($7.92) to GBX 580 ($7.41) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 525 ($6.71) to GBX 650 ($8.31) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.95) to GBX 670 ($8.56) in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNLPF

Fresnillo Stock Up 0.4 %

About Fresnillo

OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.