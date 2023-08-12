Fruits Price Down 2.8% This Week (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $188,211.18 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fruits has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fruits

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

