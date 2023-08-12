FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $168,000.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,740,857 shares in the company, valued at $42,809,279.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 9th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $126,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $174,500.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $188,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $178,000.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $184,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $170,500.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $112,700.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $94,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $109,900.00.

FTC Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $258.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 58.87% and a negative return on equity of 88.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at $156,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 145.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 40.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 303,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 50.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 46.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 155,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTCI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

