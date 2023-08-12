Fuel Tech’s (FTEK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fuel Tech’s FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTEK. TheStreet raised Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fuel Tech in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTEK

Fuel Tech Stock Up 3.4 %

FTEK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.20. 126,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,393. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 4.25.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. Equities analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.