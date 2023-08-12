FY2023 EPS Estimates for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Increased by Analyst

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for DraftKings in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.03). The consensus estimate for DraftKings’ current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DraftKings’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DraftKings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $102,351,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $32,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 299.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $21,108,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at $755,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,362,766 shares of company stock worth $38,425,557. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

