FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT) Issued By Raymond James

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKTFree Report) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Parkit Enterprise in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkit Enterprise’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

CVE PKT opened at C$0.68 on Thursday. Parkit Enterprise has a 52-week low of C$0.68 and a 52-week high of C$1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.27, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$159.01 million, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

