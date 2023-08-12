G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WILC. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in G. Willi-Food International by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WILC opened at $12.24 on Friday. G. Willi-Food International has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $169.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.69.

G. Willi-Food International ( NASDAQ:WILC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

