G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Update

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
G. Willi-Food International Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of WILC stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33. G. Willi-Food International has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $17.91.
G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 6.99%.
G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.
