G999 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,304.61 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $1,304.61 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00042338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00028543 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013740 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

