G999 Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, G999 has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $1,225.01 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

