Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC Plans Dividend of $0.12 (LON:GMP)

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Price Performance
Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust stock remained flat at GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 9 ($0.12).
Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Company Profile
