Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

GALT opened at $1.49 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $88.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 12.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

