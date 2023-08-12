Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance
GALT opened at $1.49 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $88.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Galectin Therapeutics
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.