Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Up 403.5% in July

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,100 shares, an increase of 403.5% from the July 15th total of 45,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 179,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Galecto Price Performance

Galecto stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. Galecto has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.19. Analysts expect that Galecto will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLTO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Galecto in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Galecto in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 209,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,593. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 443,300 shares of company stock worth $1,209,944 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Galecto

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galecto by 3,699.7% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the second quarter worth $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the second quarter worth $40,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Galecto by 86.9% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galecto by 50.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

