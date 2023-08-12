Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.10.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.79. 561,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.65%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $47,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,169.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

