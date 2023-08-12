Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Shares Up 15.4%

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.15. 418,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 415% from the average session volume of 81,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market cap of C$18.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17.

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia.

