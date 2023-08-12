Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 23,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 56,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Geely Automobile Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

