General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918,122 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up about 4.4% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of General Motors worth $33,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.89. 20,519,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,809,798. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

