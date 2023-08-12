Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Update

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, 500.com reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Generation Income Properties in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties Stock Down 2.0 %

Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement

GIPR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,473. Generation Income Properties has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Generation Income Properties’s payout ratio is presently -28.48%.

About Generation Income Properties

(Get Free Report)

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.