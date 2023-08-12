Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.91-$2.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.59 billion-$4.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.65 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on G. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genpact in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.13.

Shares of NYSE G traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,367. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93. Genpact has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.11%.

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $1,520,115.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,725.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James C. Madden bought 2,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.86 per share, with a total value of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,746.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $1,520,115.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,725.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,520. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

