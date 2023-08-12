Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.91-2.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.59-4.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.65 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.13.

Get Genpact alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Genpact

Genpact Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE G opened at $37.18 on Friday. Genpact has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.11%.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other news, Director James C. Madden purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.86 per share, with a total value of $92,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,746.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James C. Madden acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.86 per share, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,746.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,836,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $29,586,345.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,520. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 5,162.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Genpact by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.