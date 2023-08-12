Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gevo’s FY2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Gevo from $3.00 to $2.70 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get Gevo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEVO

Gevo Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Gevo has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 1,105.89%. The company had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gevo

In other Gevo news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 104,488 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $172,405.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,392,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,247.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 104,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $172,405.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,392,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,247.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO L Lynn Smull sold 28,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $47,018.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 769,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,227.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,908 shares of company stock valued at $329,621. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gevo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 726.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,607 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. 42.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.